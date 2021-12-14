Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Enerpac Tool Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EPAC. TheStreet lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.43. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at $373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

