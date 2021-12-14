Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 124.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRPL. Raymond James downgraded Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $655.89 million, a PE ratio of 163.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 156.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

