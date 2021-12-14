PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 7.8%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) shares dropped 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 2,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,018,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

PCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Fernando Musa bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,468,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth $667,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,173,000 after buying an additional 161,062 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 245.3% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 51,025 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

