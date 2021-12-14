PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 366,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of PulteGroup worth $16,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. FMR LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 79.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after buying an additional 2,073,823 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in PulteGroup by 836.6% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,770,000 after buying an additional 1,600,358 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $82,356,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 75.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,662,000 after buying an additional 642,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 5,371.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 626,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 615,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

