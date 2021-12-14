Public Index Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $309.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $309.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00055545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.67 or 0.08084116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,703.98 or 1.00477316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00076746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00053654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.