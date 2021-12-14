Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Prudential Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.18.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

