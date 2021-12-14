Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Down 5.7%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.66 and last traded at $30.12. 14,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 810,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

