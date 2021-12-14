ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

BATS NOBL opened at $96.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.73. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.