Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) rose 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 3,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGUUF)

Prosegur Cash SA offers logistics, cash management and outsourcing services. Its services include transporting valuable, end to end ATM management, international transport, cash management and Prosegur smart cash. The company was founded on February 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

