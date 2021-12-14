Propy (PRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $109.35 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Propy has a total market capitalization of $109.35 million and $145,379.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00003280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Propy has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00038385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

