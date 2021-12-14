Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 62.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after buying an additional 1,997,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GoodRx by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,397,000 after buying an additional 504,944 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter worth approximately $123,583,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter worth approximately $64,173,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GoodRx by 63.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,333,000 after buying an additional 637,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

GDRX opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 39.08 and a beta of -0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 291,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $12,511,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $265,964.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,654,539 shares of company stock worth $69,083,824 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.54.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

