Private Advisor Group LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 266,095 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 336,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 882,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 168,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $10.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

