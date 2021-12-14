Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 21.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

