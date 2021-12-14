Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,789 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,150,000 after acquiring an additional 67,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after acquiring an additional 847,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,379,000 after acquiring an additional 140,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,047.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.53.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

