Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,057 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $220.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.81 and a one year high of $241.06.

