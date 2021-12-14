Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 77 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,176,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,636,000 after purchasing an additional 54,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 374,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,522 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $152.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.41. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

