Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $32.87 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 11.1% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $32,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,631,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,488,000 after acquiring an additional 37,849 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,086,000 after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,035,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,829,000 after acquiring an additional 105,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $151.95 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.03 and a twelve month high of $155.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.90.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

