Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 487,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 170.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

IBDT opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.