Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys 4,856 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 1.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDO. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 65,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,528,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,856,000 after acquiring an additional 51,218 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 198,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 41,291 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 201,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97.

