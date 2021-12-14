PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $14,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

NYSE PPG traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $163.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.58 and a 200-day moving average of $162.37. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

