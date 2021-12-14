PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.80. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.21.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.