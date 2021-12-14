Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) & Realty Income (NYSE:O) Financial Review

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 4.92% 1.09% 0.60% Realty Income 26.05% 3.96% 2.17%

71.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Realty Income shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Postal Realty Trust and Realty Income, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Realty Income 0 2 4 1 2.86

Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.53%. Realty Income has a consensus target price of $79.20, indicating a potential upside of 16.73%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Realty Income.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Realty Income’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $24.68 million 9.87 -$350,000.00 $0.11 161.92 Realty Income $1.65 billion 16.60 $395.49 million $1.26 53.83

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Realty Income is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 818.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income pays out 234.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Realty Income has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years.

Summary

Realty Income beats Postal Realty Trust on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.