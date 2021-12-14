Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Up 684.6% in November

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 684.6% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYTCF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Playtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of PYTCF stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Playtech has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

Playtech Plc engages in the development of software platforms and content for the online, mobile, and land-based gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial. The Gaming B2B segment includes casino, services, sport, bingo, poker, and other.

