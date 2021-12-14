Piper Sandler Weighs in on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report issued on Sunday, December 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wedbush downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $819.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,348,000 after buying an additional 278,601 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,548,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 180,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,902,000 after purchasing an additional 141,527 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.