Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) versus Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) Critical Comparison

Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ziegler Companies and Piper Sandler Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies $1.24 billion 2.39 $40.50 million $12.46 13.30

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Ziegler Companies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ziegler Companies and Piper Sandler Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Piper Sandler Companies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus price target of $181.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.69%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Ziegler Companies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of Ziegler Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ziegler Companies and Piper Sandler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies 11.55% 32.32% 16.46%

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Ziegler Companies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ziegler Companies

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

