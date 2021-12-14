Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.19.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $178.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $107.96 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,643 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $345,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,971,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

