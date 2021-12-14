PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 203.0% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PKO traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 50,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,558. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 1,732.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $121,000.

About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified and closed-end management fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. The company was founded on November 30, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

