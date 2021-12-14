PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 203.0% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PKO traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 50,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,558. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.59.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.
About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified and closed-end management fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. The company was founded on November 30, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.