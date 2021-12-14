Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 50 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Home Depot by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $405.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.08 and its 200-day moving average is $342.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

