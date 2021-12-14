Physicians Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,013 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.4% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,377,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 30.2% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Brightworth boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.2% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $201.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.11 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

