Physicians Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $148,312,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580,164 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,981,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,652,000 after purchasing an additional 426,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,232,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 424,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

