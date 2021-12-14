Physicians Financial Services Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $625,747,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $351,163,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,027,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,087,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $684.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $612.11 and its 200 day moving average is $614.49. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $465.50 and a 1 year high of $719.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

