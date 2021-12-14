Physicians Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,575 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.78.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $252.81 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

