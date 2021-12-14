Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 37,000 Shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 302,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,364,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,917,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 319,113 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 827,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 494,235 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 662,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 435,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Burgundy Technology Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ BTAQ opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.