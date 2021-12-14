Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,185 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of SailPoint Technologies worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 345,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 225.6% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $167,618.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,935.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,467. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.38 and a beta of 1.83. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

