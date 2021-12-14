Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 36,615 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,615 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $66,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $591,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $559,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,610 over the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $96.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average of $74.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.79.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

