Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 190,006 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 991,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,006 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 50.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, Director James Murren purchased 29,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MYPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

