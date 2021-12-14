Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,705,821,000 after purchasing an additional 231,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,031,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average is $76.75. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

