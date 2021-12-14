Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Petrofac stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

