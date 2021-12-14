pEOS (PEOS) Price Tops $0.0117

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $269.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

