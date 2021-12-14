Peoples Bank OH Sells 215 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Clorox were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 18,101.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 742,870 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $116,764,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Argus downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.12.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $172.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

