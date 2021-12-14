Peoples Bank OH Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.71 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

