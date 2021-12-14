Peoples Bank OH Cuts Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

