Peoples Bank OH Acquires 77 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $563,913,000 after buying an additional 101,417 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Stryker by 38.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 8.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $260.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.84. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

