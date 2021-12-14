Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Down 68.8% in November

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the November 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRF traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.00. 237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19.
About Pennon Group
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.