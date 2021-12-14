Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Down 68.8% in November

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the November 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRF traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.00. 237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

