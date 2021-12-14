Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 1,619.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 20.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at $138,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 19.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Penn Virginia Co. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $35.31.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

