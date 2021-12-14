Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will report $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $5.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,282,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,264. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.82.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

