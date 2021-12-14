Pendle Price Tops $0.25 (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $18.73 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00054819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.24 or 0.07957704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00078296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,139.00 or 1.00212127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,230,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

