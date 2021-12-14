PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a growth of 1,457.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
OTCMKTS PCCWY opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. PCCW has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $6.17.
About PCCW
