PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a growth of 1,457.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS PCCWY opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. PCCW has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $6.17.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

