PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Boosted by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.46.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $186.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $218.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.