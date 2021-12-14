Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $278.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,993 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,335. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,536 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Paylocity by 99,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.40. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,884. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.92. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

